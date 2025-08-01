Agatha Christie’s historic Baghdad house in danger of collapsing

The historic house on the banks of the Tigris River in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, where classic British crime writer Agatha Christie lived for many years, is rich in history, but badly in need of repair, Anadolu reports.

The walls of the vintage house in the Karadat Maryam district of the capital bear now the warning: “Caution! Danger of collapse.”

Despite the risk of collapse, the house, which holds Agatha Christie’s memories of Baghdad, continues to bear witness to the deep history of the region.

– Agatha Christie’s 13-year hiatus in Iraq

Iraqi historian Adil Ardavi told Anadolu that Agatha Christie lived in Iraq for about 13 years.

“Many of the artifacts her husband, an expert in historical artifacts, found here are now in museums. Agatha Christie was an ambitious woman who also traveled to neighboring countries from Iraq,” Ardavi said.

Ardavi said that when Christie wanted to live in Baghdad, she chose a house on the banks of the Tigris that symbolized the architecture of old Baghdad, adding that he believes the view of the famed river from the house inspired her in her acclaimed writing.

He said that before the “Queen of Crime” lived there, it was rumored that Ali, the brother of Iraq’s King Faisal I (who reigned in 1921-1933), lived in the house.

“Agatha Christie has many writings and novels about Baghdad. Her novel Murder on the Orient Express has parts in Baghdad. At that time, there was a train in Baghdad that people could take to Türkiye and Europe. Agatha Christie loved Iraqis very much because she lived in Baghdad for a long time and became a friend of Iraq.”

Though the house Christie lived in is now in ruins, if the British Embassy in Baghdad and Iraqi authorities cooperated, the house could be turned into a museum, Ardavi said.

Hamza Ebu Sali, a bookseller on Mutanabbi Street, a hub for used bookstores in Baghdad, also mentioned how Christie was in Iraq in the 1930s.

Ebu Sali said that Iraqis have a great interest in Christie’s novels and that the British crime writer’s books are always among the most sought-after books.