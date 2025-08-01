Israel’s moves to expel Gazans, annex West Bank unacceptable: Turkish foreign minister

Israel’s actions to expel Gazans from their lands and annex the West Bank are unacceptable, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Hamas Shura Council head Mohammed Ismail Darwish on Friday, Anadolu reports.

Fidan met with a Hamas delegation led by Darwish in Istanbul, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The Hamas delegation stressed that the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza falls far short of the needs and criticized Israel’s uncompromising stance in ceasefire negotiations.

Fidan stated that Israel continues a policy of genocide by starving the people of Gaza, adding that this approach reflects that the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is not serious about reaching a ceasefire.

He emphasized that Israel aims to break the people of Gaza’s resistance by prolonging ceasefire talks and forcing displacement.

Underlining Türkiye’s support for the continuation of negotiations, Fidan noted the growing international public support for Palestinians.

He stated that as a result of public pressure, more and more countries are recognizing the Palestinian state and Israel is becoming increasingly isolated.

Fidan also reaffirmed that Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian cause will continue in the strongest manner.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.