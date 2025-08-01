Sweden joins Netherlands in calling on EU to suspend trade partnership with Israel

Sweden called on the European Union on Thursday to suspend the trade component of the bloc’s Association Agreement with Israel, in protest against the ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

“The situation in Gaza is utterly deplorable, and Israel is not fulfilling its most basic obligations and agreed-upon commitments regarding humanitarian aid,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said.

“Sweden therefore demands that the EU, as soon as possible, freezes the trade component of the association agreement,” Kristersson added. “Economic pressure on Israel must increase. The Israeli government must allow unrestricted humanitarian aid in Gaza.”

With this position, Sweden joins the Netherlands, which had previously called for a review of the trade relationship between the European Union and Israel.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement was signed in Brussels in 1995 and entered into force in 2000. It grants Israel extensive privileges in European markets. Trade between the two sides reached approximately €46.8 billion in 2022, making the EU Israel’s largest trading partner.

Israeli media outlets, including Channel 12, considered the Swedish position a new “diplomatic tsunami” threatening relationship between Tel Aviv and Europe, amid escalating political and human rights pressure over Israeli violations in the besieged Gaza Strip.

