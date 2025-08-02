Death toll in Israel’s Gaza war tops 60,400

At least 60,430 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said 98 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 1,079 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 148,722.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, it added.

The ministry added that 39 were also killed and 849 injured while trying to get aid, taking the number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,422, with over 10,067 others wounded since May 27, when the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.