The evolving face of apartheid: How Israel’s policies institutionalise Palestinian displacement

The term apartheid is no longer just a historical reference; it has become an increasingly unavoidable descriptor for the lived reality in the occupied West Bank. While the word may conjure images of South Africa’s past, the systematic structures of segregation, domination, and racialised control that Israel has institutionalised across Palestinian territories are no less profound. Perhaps more insidious, however, is the transformation of this system from one of visible military occupation to a framework of bureaucratic, legalised displacement. This is the new face of apartheid: a veneer of legality concealing a devastating reality.

As a Palestinian who has witnessed the gradual erasure of entire communities under the guise of “urban planning,” “security coordination,” or “state land regulation,” I no longer view these policies as isolated incidents. They are components of a deliberate strategy, one designed not to resolve the conflict but to manage and manipulate it in Israel’s favour, ultimately entrenching its control over the land.

Displacement today rarely takes the form of mass expulsions; instead, it arrives through court rulings, retroactive laws, zoning restrictions, and strategic permit denials. In recent years, hundreds of Palestinian homes in Area C of the West Bank have been demolished- not as acts of retaliation, but under the pretense of “illegal construction.” Yet, building permits for Palestinians are systematically denied, while illegal Israeli settlements not only expand but are retroactively legalised and lavishly supported by the state.

This legal architecture is the true scaffolding of the apartheid regime. It is meticulously designed to fragment Palestinian life- physically, economically, and psychologically. A Palestinian farmer who loses his land in Masafer Yatta because it is declared a “firing zone” is not merely losing property; he is being stripped of his history and the fundamental right to belong to the land his family has cultivated for generations.

Israel’s control over the West Bank is not just military, but also juridical. Civil law applies to Israeli settlers, while military law governs Palestinians. This dual legal regime operates in the same territory, on the same roads, and over the same hills, yet it enshrines two completely different sets of rights. A settler can challenge a demolition order for an unauthorized structure; a Palestinian often has no meaningful legal recourse against the demolition of their family home.

These mechanisms are not accidental. They are the product of decades of legal engineering aimed at entrenching permanent Israeli control while avoiding the diplomatic and moral costs of openly annexing the land. It is apartheid wearing a judicial robe, hidden behind court decisions and administrative processes.

What makes this reality all the more painful is the veneer of legitimacy Israel receives from the international community. Countries that once championed human rights now trade silence for arms deals and normalisation. Even the word “apartheid” is debated in editorial rooms, while the facts on the ground leave little room for ambiguity. The new face of apartheid is not only Israeli- it is a global failure of institutions, a hypocrisy of governments, and a prioritisation of “stability” over justice.

To speak of apartheid is not merely to indict; it is to demand. It is to demand recognition that this regime cannot be reformed, only dismantled. That peace built atop institutionalised racism is no peace at all. That displacement, whether carried out by a bulldozer or a law book, is violence all the same.

As Palestinians, we are not passive victims of geography or bureaucracy. We are active witnesses, storytellers, and resistors. The world must choose: either to continue treating this occupation as a security “problem,” or to confront it as the moral and political disgrace that it is.

If the world continues to turn away from this apartheid regime, it will not be because it lacked evidence. It will be because it lacked the courage to face it.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.