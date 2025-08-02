Twenty former Belgian diplomats urge the government to take action against Israel

More than twenty former Belgian diplomats and ambassadors are urging the federal government to take action against Israel in an open letter. The letter from diplomats is a “unique signal”, according to political experts.

For decades, diplomats have taken “countless steps” to make Belgium a defender of a fairer international legal order and human rights, reads the letter published in De Standaard. As far as Gaza and Israel are concerned, Belgium “seems to have lost this moral course”, say the 21 signatories.

“The dramatic situation in which the Palestinian people find themselves has very real political causes,” the former diplomats wrote. “This people has been humiliated and persecuted in terrible ways for decades, driven from their villages and cities, and confined to ever smaller spaces. ”

In their letter, they call on the government to show its disagreement by using the instruments at its disposal, ranging from “the regular summoning of the Israeli ambassador” to “the imposition of sanctions on settlers” and “the guarantee of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, including the recognition of the Palestinian state”.

“A very unusual call from diplomats”

Political experts believe that this call is very exceptional. Diplomats are expected to implement the government’s foreign policy. Former diplomats are therefore generally very reserved, explains Dave Sinardet, professor of political science at the VUB.

“The fact that they are now speaking out publicly to criticize the government in this way is a remarkable signal,” he added. “An open letter is not part of the usual toolbox of diplomats.”

Former diplomats enjoy greater freedom of expression than those still in office. Nevertheless, the initiative has considerable weight, according to Sven Biscop, a political scientist at the Egmont Institute. “I have rarely seen so many former senior diplomats speak. This is remarkably significant,” he said.

Sinardet said the letter is one more element that increases pressure on the federal government to take a clearer position, even if it comes from an unexpected angle. He compares the move to the recent speech by King Philippe, who called the situation in the Gaza Strip “a disgrace to humanity.”

“The king does not normally make political statements, especially when the government is divided. The fact that he has done so now is exceptional — as is this letter from the diplomats,” he concluded.

Signatories to the letter include: Renier Nijskens, Honorary Ambassador; Johan Swinnen, Honorary Ambassador; Lode Willems, Honorary Ambassador; Pol De Witte, honorary ambassador; Nancy Rossignol, honorary ambassador; Hervé Goyens, honorary ambassador; Michel Lastchenko, honorary ambassador; Bart Ouvry, honorary ambassador; Ivo Goemans, Honorary Ambassador; Luc Teirlinck, Honorary Ambassador; Danielle Haven, Honorary Consul General; Léo D’aes, honorary ambassador; Benoît Cardon de Lichtbuer, honorary ambassador; Antoine Thomas, honorary ambassador; Rudi Veestraeten, honorary ambassador; Frank Van De Craen, Honorary Ambassador; Michel Godfrind, honorary ambassador; Dirk Verheyen, Honorary Ambassador; Philippe Jottard, Honorary Ambassador.