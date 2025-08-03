Middle East Monitor
6 more die of Israel-induced starvation in Gaza, taking death toll to 175

August 3, 2025 at 1:27 pm

Body of 17-year-old boy named Atif Ebu Hatir, who lost his live due to malnutrition, seen being taken from Al Helou Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on August 2, 2025. ]Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency]

Body of 17-year-old boy named Atif Ebu Hatir, who lost his live due to malnutrition, seen being taken from Al Helou Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on August 2, 2025. ]Khames Alrefi – Anadolu Agency]

At least six more Palestinians died of malnutrition in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the total number of people who have died from starvation had now risen to 175, including 93 children.

Access to food, water, and medical supplies remains severely limited in the enclave due to an ongoing Israeli blockade, and poor distribution of aid by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has killed more than 60,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: ‘Unimaginable’ hunger: US doctor in Gaza reports children starving to death due to Israeli blockade

