Gaza government says most of 36 aid trucks looted amid security chaos

The Palestinian government in the Gaza Strip said Saturday that most of the 36 aid trucks Israel allowed to enter the enclave Friday were looted amid a security chaos deliberately started by Israel, Anadolu reports.

The Gaza Government Media Office accused Israel of pursuing a “policy of chaos and starvation” in Gaza, saying the trucks were subjected to looting and theft as part of a “systematic destruction plan” to condemn the territory’s residents to hunger.

Last week, the UN World Food Program (WFP) warned that one-third of Gaza’s population had gone without food for several consecutive days due to the Israeli siege.

WFP estimates that one in four Palestinians in Gaza faces famine-like conditions, and 100,000 women and children are suffering from acute malnutrition.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for 18 years, and since March 2, has sealed all border crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and worsening already dire conditions in the enclave.

Palestinian officials have said a minimum of 600 aid trucks are needed per day to meet the needs of the territory’s 2.4 million people.​​​​​​​

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,300 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.

READ: Gaza tribal leaders denounce US-Israel aid distribution system as ‘humiliating, soaked in blood’