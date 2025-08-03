Israeli army claims raiding weapon trafficking sites in southern Syria

The Israeli army on Sunday claimed carrying out a coordinated raid on four locations in southern Syria overnight, seizing weapons allegedly to be used in cross-border arms trafficking, Anadolu reports.

According to army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, Israeli forces interrogated several individuals suspected of arms trafficking in the village of Hader, near the occupied Golan Heights.

The military said its forces remain deployed across the area as part of efforts to prevent what it called “terrorist entrenchment” near the Syrian border and to “protect the citizens of the State of Israel.”

Since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has targeted military installations, vehicles and ammunition sites in Syria multiple times. Recently it intervened in Suwayda on the pretext of protecting the minority Druze, which had clashes with Bedouin tribes, and also struck Damascus.

READ: Moscow, Damascus oppose Israel’s aggressive actions against Syria