Israel’s army chief cancels US visit amid stalled Gaza ceasefire

August 3, 2025 at 11:02 am

Israel's newly appointed armed forces chief, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir visits the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem on March 5, 2025. [Menahem KAHANA / AFP / Getty Images]

Israel’s Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir canceled a trip to Washington that was scheduled for Tuesday after negotiations on a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip failed to make progress, Israeli media reported, Anadolu reports.

“Zamir had conditioned his US departure on the establishment of a durable Gaza ceasefire,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

With talks stalled and public pressure intensifying about Israeli captives held in Gaza, Zamir said his place was “in Israel.”

The decision, according to the report, conveys a message: “acknowledging the strategic importance of face-to-face talks with Washington while demonstrating that moral and operational responsibilities outweigh even the most prestigious diplomatic itinerary.”

Zamir was expected to attend Michael Erik Kurilla’s retirement ceremony at US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in the state of Florida, and hold meetings in Washington with senior US defense and intelligence officials, including CIA representatives, as well as leaders of Jewish organizations.

Discussions were set to focus on the results of recent military attacks in Gaza and strengthening US-Israel military coordination.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombing has destroyed the enclave and led to severe food shortages and deaths by starvation.​​​​​​​

