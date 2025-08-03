Recognition without justice is not liberation: Gaza demands more

In recent weeks, several Western governments have issued statements suggesting a growing openness to recognising a Palestinian state. France has expressed its intention to support Palestine gaining a “state seat” at the United Nations this September. The UK has hinted it may follow suit—so long as a ceasefire in Gaza proves unattainable. Even Canada has joined the conversation, albeit with a telling condition: that any future political settlement excludes Palestinian resistance groups like Hamas.

To some, this may appear as progress—a cause for cautious optimism. But hope, when divorced from justice, can be dangerously misleading. Those of us shaped by exile, loss, and long memory have learned to question appearances. We know that paper cannot build a homeland. Recognition, without the right of return, true sovereignty, and the lifting of the siege on Gaza, amounts to little more than symbolic appeasement.

Let’s be frank some of these gestures are laced with troubling implications. The UK’s message seems to suggest that Palestinians might “earn” recognition—if only they stop resisting. As though decades of siege and suffering are a test Palestinians must pass in silence. Canada’s stance goes further still, insisting that recognition is conditional upon the political erasure of the most prominent force of resistance.

This raises a fundamental question: is Palestinian statehood now being dangled as a reward for surrender? Are Palestinians being told that, to be accepted as a nation, they must first become docile, divided, and voiceless?

It’s worth remembering that over 150 countries already recognise a Palestinian state. And yet, what tangible progress has that brought? To all those who have taken sincere steps towards justice—thank you. But let’s not confuse diplomatic symbolism with meaningful change. On the ground, the reality is unrelenting: the siege endures, the bombs continue to fall, and Palestinians are still dying—not merely from food shortages, but from the calculated denial of it.

We must re-centre the conversation. While diplomatic gestures dominate headlines, the deeper crisis rages on: Gaza is being starved and collectively punished. That must end—so that the siege is lifted, prisoners are freed, and Palestinians can breathe before being asked to imagine a political future.

This is not a dismissal of diplomatic developments. When Israel lashes out at France for its recognition, calling it a betrayal of “Western values,” it reveals real discomfort. That matters. It signals a rupture in the international status quo. But symbolism alone is not justice. The blood of Gaza’s children cannot be traded for a seat at a table still designed by those complicit in their suffering.

What Palestinians need is not managed autonomy or conditional statehood, but real liberation—the freedom to determine their own future without preconditions imposed by those who have historically enabled their oppression.

As someone who has met families in Gaza and witnessed both their grief and their dignity, I cannot unsee what I’ve seen. A mother in Jabalia once told me, “We’ve buried half of our home, but the other half is still standing.” That dignity was not granted by any state—it is lived, quietly and defiantly.

So, to those offering recognition with strings attached, we say this: we were a people long before your approval, and we will remain so long after. If you truly wish to stand for justice, recognise our right to resist, our right to return, and our right to live free from siege and starvation. Don’t just name our state—help end what’s killing it.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.