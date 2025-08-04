Middle East Monitor
Former Israeli security chiefs warn: Israel on verge of defeat, Gaza war must end now

August 4, 2025 at 12:18 pm

An Israeli army soldier walks near a main battle tank deployed at a position along the border with the Gaza Strip and southern Israel on July 29, 2025. [Jack GUEZ / AFP/Getty Images]

Pressure to end the war intensified further on Sunday evening, as a large group of former senior security officials launched a campaign calling for the Gaza war to stop immediately.

The group included former heads of key Israeli security bodies from past decades, such as former Chiefs of Staff, police commissioners, and former heads of Shin Bet, Mossad, and Military Intelligence.

They warned that Israel is now “on the verge of defeat”, stressing that the war could have ended yesterday and that all hostages in Gaza could have been released in one go.

In a video lasting over three minutes, recorded in recent days during a meeting of those former senior officials, the group presents its arguments for an immediate ceasefire.

In the video, the former military leaders say: “Together, we hold over a thousand years of experience. It is our duty to speak up and say what must be said: we are on the verge of defeat.”

READ: Netanyahu asks Red Cross to help care for Israeli captives in Gaza

