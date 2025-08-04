Netanyahu’s cabinet to discuss 3 options on Gaza war as army warns of eroding capabilities

Israel’s security cabinet is expected to meet on Tuesday to take key decisions regarding the war in Gaza, amid sharp disagreements between political and military leaders.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly set to present three main options for discussion: a full military takeover of areas such as Gaza City and central refugee camps, accompanied by the evacuation of residents to the south; a gradual siege of these areas with continuous attacks on Hamas without launching a full ground invasion; or maintaining the current situation while continuing negotiations without reaching a decisive outcome.

Although these scenarios have been circulating for months, no final decision has yet been made. Political sources indicate that the third option is losing support, especially as Israeli officials increasingly believe that Hamas is not genuinely willing to reach an agreement—at least not under the terms set by Tel Aviv.

Divisions within the cabinet remain stark. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir support a full occupation of Gaza and the removal of Hamas. In contrast, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Shas party leader Aryeh Deri, and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi favour a more gradual encirclement strategy.

Military leaders, including Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, oppose a ground invasion, warning it could endanger hostages and further weaken the army’s capabilities. The army is awaiting a clear decision from the political leadership.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Israel Katz and the acting head of the Shin Bet remain undecided, and Roman Gofman, Netanyahu’s military secretary, has reportedly maintained a neutral stance.