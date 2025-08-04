Middle East Monitor
Trump conditions $1.9B in disaster funds on rejection of Israel boycotts

August 4, 2025 at 7:45 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the White House in Washington DC, United States, on August 1, 2025. [Yasin Öztürk - Anadolu Agency]

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the White House in Washington DC, United States, on August 1, 2025. [Yasin Öztürk – Anadolu Agency]

The Trump administration has threatened to withhold roughly $1.9 billion in disaster preparedness funding to states and cities that support boycotts of Israel or Israeli firms.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said in grant notices published Friday that applicants must comply with its internal terms and conditions, which include clauses mandating that entities seeking funding not support efforts to blacklist Israel.

Applicants must not support severing “commercial relations, or otherwise limiting commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies or with companies doing business in or with Israel or authorized by, licensed by, or organized under the laws of Israel to do business,” according to the 2025 fiscal year terms and conditions, posted in April.

READ: Former Israeli commander calls on Trump to end Gaza war, prevent Netanyahu’s ‘political suicide’

