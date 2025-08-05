In major reshuffle, former parliament speaker to head Iran’s top security body

Former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani was appointed on Tuesday as the head of Iran’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Anadolu reports.

In a decree, President Masoud Pezeshkian said Larijani is expected to “exercise wise and thorough oversight over the proper implementation of secretariat affairs and enhance coordination among related institutions.”

“You are tasked with monitoring and prioritizing national security issues and risks – especially emerging and technological threats – redefining strategic concepts, and adopting an intelligent, people-based approach aligned with the framework of national security policies,” reads the decree.

The announcement follows structural changes within the top security body and the formation of a new “defense council” set to operate under its umbrella, according to local media reports.

Larijani replaces Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, who served as SNSC secretary-general since May 2023. He was appointed to the post by former President Ebrahim Raisi.

According to local media, Ahmadian is set to join the government as Pezeshkian’s deputy.

Media reports suggest Larijani is expected to become one of the two representatives of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the council.

A conservative figure who has occasionally aligned with reformist positions, Larijani was among the prominent presidential hopefuls last year whose candidacy was rejected by the Guardian Council, the body that vets applicants.

He previously served as parliament speaker from 2008 to 2020 and held the SNSC role between 2005 and 2007.

Since May 2020, Larijani has also been a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, an administrative body that mediates disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council.

This leadership reshuffle in Iran’s powerful security apparatus comes less than two months after a 12-day war between Iran and Israel, triggered by the latter’s attack on June 13.

More than 1,000 people were killed in Iran during the war, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.