Italian foreign minister says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘serious mistake’

Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Premier Antonio Tajani said Tuesday it would be “a serious mistake (for Israel) to occupy Gaza,” despite Hamas’ “enormous responsibilities,” Anadolu reports.

The occupation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is about to order the army to carry out would not be “the right response,” Tajani told reporters outside the Chamber of Deputies.

“We are ready for new sanctions against violent settlers. No more bombings, no more invasions,” he said.

Tajani also said Hamas must release the hostages it has held in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, but urged Israel not to fall into Hamas’ ‘trap.’

“We must work for peace,” he stressed. ​​​​​​​

The Italian minister highlighted the risk of more deaths, saying: “That is unacceptable.”​​​​​​​

