Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Italian foreign minister says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘serious mistake’

August 5, 2025 at 4:54 pm

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani at the Department of State in Washington DC, United States on July 15, 2025. [Celal Güneş - Anadolu Agency]

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani at the Department of State in Washington DC, United States on July 15, 2025. [Celal Güneş – Anadolu Agency]

Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Premier Antonio Tajani said Tuesday it would be “a serious mistake (for Israel) to occupy Gaza,” despite Hamas’ “enormous responsibilities,” Anadolu reports.

The occupation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is about to order the army to carry out would not be “the right response,” Tajani told reporters outside the Chamber of Deputies.

“We are ready for new sanctions against violent settlers. No more bombings, no more invasions,” he said.

Tajani also said Hamas must release the hostages it has held in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, but urged Israel not to fall into Hamas’ ‘trap.’

“We must work for peace,” he stressed. ​​​​​​​

The Italian minister highlighted the risk of more deaths, saying: “That is unacceptable.”​​​​​​​

READ: Italy: Over 700 doctors, nurses join hunger strike to protest starvation in Gaza

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending