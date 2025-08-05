Middle East Monitor
Lebanon’s army to prepare plan for state arms monopoly by year-end, premier says

August 5, 2025 at 8:13 pm

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chairs the meeting of the Council of Ministers at the Baabda Palace in the capital Beirut, Lebanon on April 17, 2025. [Lebanese Presidency / Handout - Anadolu Agency]

The Lebanese Cabinet has authorized the army to prepare a plan to consolidate weapons under state control by the end of this year, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Tuesday evening, Anadolu reports.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet session chaired by President Joseph Aoun to discuss the disarmament of non-state groups, primarily Hezbollah.

Speaking at a press conference following the session, Salam said the Cabinet also agreed to continue discussions on a US proposal for arms control during a government meeting scheduled for Aug. 7.

