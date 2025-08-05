Name of Yahya Sinwar sparks controversy after appearing on German hospital birth list

A hospital in eastern Germany issued an apology on Monday after publishing a list of newborns that included the name Yahya Sinwar, the former leader of the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

The maternity clinic at Leipzig University Hospital explained that the names are published “exclusively at the request or with the consent of the parents.”

In a statement on Instagram on Monday, the clinic said: “Today we published the first names of the newborns on our obstetrics channel – as we do every day,” it said. “One of the names is currently in a political context, which has caused irritation or incomprehension among some users.”

The hospital stated that internal procedures would be reviewed to ensure greater sensitivity in handling similar cases in the future.

Sinwar was killed by Israeli soldiers in southern Gaza last October, nearly a year after Israel launched its war against Hamas.

READ: Hamas: Netanyahu trying to end captives; case by starving them