Netanyahu reportedly decides to fully occupy Gaza

Israeli media reported on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided his forces will carry out a full military occupation of the Gaza Strip, amid growing criticism of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the coastal enclave.

Israeli media says US President Donald Trump gave Netanyahu ‘green light’ to proceed with expanded assault, according to Anadolu Agency.

Netanyahu is expected to hold consultations with his government and military leadership in the coming days to rally support for the plan to take full control of Gaza.

The Israeli news website Ynet quoted a senior official close to Netanyahu as saying, “The die is cast — we are going for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip.”

Earlier, Netanyahu had said he planned to convene the Security Cabinet to discuss further measures in Gaza, as the war approached its 22nd month.

In a video message released on Sunday, Netanyahu stated that the Palestinian group Hamas continues to reject a negotiated solution.

