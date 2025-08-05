Middle East Monitor
Policy of Deceit: Britain and Palestine, 1914–1939: MEMO in conversation with Peter Shambrook

In this episode of A Conversation with MEMO, historian Peter Shambrook shares the compelling story behind his book Policy of Deceit: Britain and Palestine, 1914–1939. Through a detailed revisit of the McMahon–Hussein Correspondence, he unpacks how Britain’s broken promises to Arab leaders helped set the stage for the modern Israel–Palestine conflict.

August 5, 2025 at 4:00 pm

Shambrook takes us into the minds of British policymakers during World War I and the interwar years, showing how decisions such as the Balfour Declaration emerged from geopolitical chess, not concern for the indigenous population of Palestine.

Shambrook challenges the dominant histories that downplay Arab voices and calls on younger generations particularly those involved in protest and activism, to engage with the historical roots of the conflict and the UK’s role in its making. His work comes at a moment when acknowledgment of this history feels more urgent than ever. As one reviewer notes, “this definitive work is a must-read,” laying bare a chapter of British deceit that echoes into today’s political landscape.

00:01:09 – Why Write This Book?
00:09:05 – Research and Historical Certainty
00:16:06 – Maps and British Expectations
00:25:03 – Pressure in Parliament
00:38:57 – The Balfour Declaration in Policy
00:44:24 – Homeland vs. State
00:50:11 – Zionist Strategy Before WWI
00:59:12 – Morality and Personal Responsibility

