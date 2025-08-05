Policy of Deceit: Britain and Palestine, 1914–1939: MEMO in conversation with Peter Shambrook

In this episode of A Conversation with MEMO, historian Peter Shambrook shares the compelling story behind his book Policy of Deceit: Britain and Palestine, 1914–1939. Through a detailed revisit of the McMahon–Hussein Correspondence, he unpacks how Britain’s broken promises to Arab leaders helped set the stage for the modern Israel–Palestine conflict.

Shambrook takes us into the minds of British policymakers during World War I and the interwar years, showing how decisions such as the Balfour Declaration emerged from geopolitical chess, not concern for the indigenous population of Palestine.

Shambrook challenges the dominant histories that downplay Arab voices and calls on younger generations particularly those involved in protest and activism, to engage with the historical roots of the conflict and the UK’s role in its making. His work comes at a moment when acknowledgment of this history feels more urgent than ever. As one reviewer notes, “this definitive work is a must-read,” laying bare a chapter of British deceit that echoes into today’s political landscape.

00:01:09 – Why Write This Book?

00:09:05 – Research and Historical Certainty

00:16:06 – Maps and British Expectations

00:25:03 – Pressure in Parliament

00:38:57 – The Balfour Declaration in Policy

00:44:24 – Homeland vs. State

00:50:11 – Zionist Strategy Before WWI

00:59:12 – Morality and Personal Responsibility

MORE >>> MEMO in Conversation With