UNICEF: 28 children killed every day in Gaza

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday that around 28 children are being killed every day in the Gaza Strip due to ongoing Israeli bombing and starvation, which has now continued for over 660 days.

In a statement on X, the organisation said:

“Death by bombardments.”

“Death by malnutrition and starvation.”

“Death by lack of aid and vital services.”

“In Gaza, an average of 28 children a day – the size of a classroom – have been killed.”

The UN agency stressed that “Gaza’s children need food, water, medicine and protection. More than anything, they need a ceasefire, NOW.”

In related remarks, the United Nations said that over 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza since May while trying to access food, either at aid distribution points that have been militarised by Israel or along UN aid routes.

