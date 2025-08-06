Middle East Monitor
Greece, Egypt agree that securing ceasefire in Gaza ‘absolute priority’

August 6, 2025 at 6:57 pm

Georgios Gerapetritis, Greece’s foreign minister, during an interview in his office in Athens, Greece, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. [Yorgos Karahalis/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Greece and Egypt agreed Wednesday that securing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is an “absolute priorit,” Anadolu reports.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis urged the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and the unconditional release of the Israeli captives held by Hamas at a joint news conference following extended talks between Greek and Egyptian delegations in Athens.

He also praised the “exemplary” relations between the two countries, and indicated that Cairo and Athens are a “pillar of stability” in global affairs, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“It is a relationship that reflects the close historical ties of our peoples and the long-standing course of our ancient civilizations,” he added.

