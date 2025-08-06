Norway to review sovereign wealth fund’s Israel investments

Tuesday

Norway’s government said onit had ordered a review of its sovereign wealth fund portfolio to ensure that Israeli companies contributing to the occupation of the West Bank or the war in Gaza were excluded from investments, Reuters reported.

The review followed a report by the Aftenposten daily that said the $1.9 trillion fund had built a stake in 2023-24 in an Israeli jet engine group that provides services to Israel’s armed forces, including the maintenance of fighter jets.

The fund’s investment in the Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd (BSEL) group is worrying, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told public broadcaster NRK.

“We must get clarification on this because reading about it makes me uneasy,” Stoere said.

BSEL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which manages the fund, took a 1.3 per cent stake in BSEL in 2023 and raised this to 2.09 per cent by the end of 2024, holding shares worth $15.2 million, the latest available NBIM records show.

In light of Aftenposten’s story and the security situation in Gaza and the West Bank, the central bank will now conduct a review of NBIM’s Israeli holdings, Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.