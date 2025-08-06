Report: Egypt prepares Palestinian forces to assume control of Gaza

Egypt has initiated training for hundreds of Palestinians to take on security responsibilities in the Gaza Strip as soon as a ceasefire deal is brokered with Israel, according to a report from Israeli media.

An article in the Israeli magazine Epoch detailed Egypt’s comprehensive plan to regain control of Gaza, explaining that Cairo’s efforts are backed by both Arab and international powers.

The plan aims to facilitate the Palestinian Authority’s administration of the Gaza Strip with full sovereignty and to launch a political process for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, according to the report.