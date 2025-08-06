Report: Egypt prepares Palestinian forces to assume control of Gaza

An article in the Israeli magazine Epoch detailed Egypt’s comprehensive plan to regain control of Gaza, explaining that Cairo’s efforts are backed by both Arab and international powers.
The plan aims to facilitate the Palestinian Authority’s administration of the Gaza Strip with full sovereignty and to launch a political process for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, according to the report.
The Egyptian plan, which emerged from decisions made at the Arab League Summit last March, encompasses three phases:
Initial Transitional Phase: A six-month period involving civil administration through an independent technocratic committee operating under the supervision of the Palestinian government.
International Peacekeeping Force: The deployment of a temporary international peacekeeping force is proposed to ensure security until the Palestinian security forces have been fully trained and operational.
Last week, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati outlined a multi-phase strategy focused on the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, which includes plans for governance over the enclave post-war.
Abdel Ati has previously noted a consensus with the Palestinian government on security and governance arrangements for Gaza. In a call with his Bulgarian counterpart, Georg Georgiev, he expressed Egypt’s hope for support from the international community and European Union nations regarding its initiatives for Gaza.