Sudan’s Al-Burhan vows to keep fighting RSF in Darfur until their defeat

Sudan’s transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has pledged to defeat the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Darfur region, west of the country.

Speaking during a visit to Wad al-Noura village in al Gazeera State (central Sudan) — the site of a massacre by the RSF in mid-2024 —al-Burhan, said his visit was in fulfilment of a previous promise he made to the area’s wounded and as a duty to console the families of the victims, stating, “My visit to the village is in honour of a previous promise I made to the wounded and to console the families of the martyrs,” according to the Sudan News Agency.

He stated, “We reaffirm our commitment to the martyrs, vowing to persist in our fight until the rebel militia—referring to the Rapid Support Forces—and foreign mercenaries are defeated, ensuring every corner of Darfur is liberated.”

He further stressed, “We will not lay down our arms until this rebellion and brutal aggression are completely eradicated.”

Heavy fighting continues in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, as the conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, backed by foreign armed groups, worsens. The situation has led to a serious humanitarian crisis, with growing fears of famine and a cholera outbreak in the city.