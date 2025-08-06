Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Syria inks $14b investment deals for 12 major strategic projects

August 6, 2025 at 7:46 pm

US Special Representative for Syria Tom Barrack (13th L) and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani (13th R) attend a ceremony as Syria signed a series of investment memoranda worth $14 billion on Wednesday with several foreign companies, covering 12 major strategic projects in Damascus, Syria on August 06, 2025. [Izz Aldien Alqasem - Anadolu Agency]

US Special Representative for Syria Tom Barrack (13th L) and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani (13th R) attend a ceremony as Syria signed a series of investment memoranda worth $14 billion on Wednesday with several foreign companies, covering 12 major strategic projects in Damascus, Syria on August 06, 2025. [Izz Aldien Alqasem – Anadolu Agency]

Syria signed a series of investment memoranda worth $14 billion on Wednesday with several foreign companies, covering 12 major strategic projects, Anadolu reports.

The signing ceremony was held at the People’s Palace in Damascus, in the presence of President Ahmad al‑Sharaa, the state news agency SANA reported.

Talal al‑Hilali, Director of the Syrian Investment Authority, said the agreements include a $4 billion deal with Qatar’s UCC Holding for developing Damascus International Airport, a $2 billion Damascus metro deal with the UAE’s national investment corporation, and a $2 billion deal for Damascus Towers with Italy-based UBAKO.

He said Syria also inked a $500-million-dollar deal for the Baramkeh Towers project, and another $60 million agreement for Baramkeh Mall.

During the ceremony, US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack described Syria as a land that produces great leaders, noting that Damascus has served as a hub of trade and transportation for thousands of years.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January.

READ: Flights between Istanbul, Syria&#8217;s Aleppo resume after 13 years

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending