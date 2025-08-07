Middle East Monitor
Ansar Allah impose sanctions on 64 companies for violating naval blockade on Israel

August 7, 2025 at 12:24 pm

A view of a cargo ship called the ‘Galaxy Leader’ remains anchored off the Red Sea coast in Al-Hudaydah, Yemen on May 12, 2024. [Mohammed Hamoud – Anadolu Agency]

The Humanitarian Operations Coordination Centre (HOCC), affiliated with Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement (Houthis), has announced that it has imposed sanctions on 64 companies that breached the naval blockade imposed on Israel.

In a statement, the centre said it had contacted the companies that own the vessels violating the blockade, informing them that due to their non-compliance—despite prior warning notices issued before their ships entered Israeli ports. The group referred to these ports as belonging to the “occupying entity.”

The HOCC emphasised its ongoing efforts to help companies avoid sanctions by sending pre-sanction warnings to vessel-owning firms planning to dock at Israeli ports, cautioning them about the consequences of breaching the blockade.

The centre confirmed that sanction notifications were issued to 64 offending shipping companies. It declared that the entire fleets of these companies are now prohibited from passing through the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea. Furthermore, these fleets will be considered legitimate targets for Yemeni armed forces wherever they can be reached.

