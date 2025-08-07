Bali must not be a safe haven for former IDF soldiers

In the heart of Indonesia’s island paradise, a troubling reality may be unfolding: two former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, operating under the guise of European nationality, are reportedly managing luxury villas in Bali. Though the full facts are still under investigation, this case is not merely a matter of immigration bureaucracy or property rights — it strikes at the very core of Indonesia’s moral identity and its longstanding solidarity with the Palestinian people.

That the individuals in question may have entered Indonesia using German passports is not, in itself, illegal. In fact, many Israelis hold dual citizenship for a variety of reasons, and under normal circumstances, a German national investing in Bali might raise few concerns. But these are not ordinary expatriates—they are former soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a military force that has been internationally scrutinised for acts widely described as genocide.

To the average Indonesian citizen — overwhelmingly pro-Palestinian in sentiment — the idea that former IDF soldiers may be profiting from Bali’s booming tourism industry is deeply unsettling. Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, has no diplomatic relations with Israel for a reason: it stands in principled opposition to decades of illegal occupation, systemic apartheid, and violent dispossession inflicted on the Palestinian people.

This case highlights the urgent need for more rigorous background checks in Indonesia’s immigration system, especially when it comes to long-term investors and foreign business operators. It is not enough to verify a passport’s country of issue. We must ask: Who are these individuals behind the passports? What are their past affiliations? What are they bringing into our communities — capital, or controversy?

If the suspicions are confirmed—that these individuals served in the IDF—then their presence here is not just morally questionable; it is inflammatory. Their quiet integration into the Balinese economy, while Palestinians continue to suffer under occupation, is a grotesque irony. Imagine, for a moment, a former soldier involved in military operations in Gaza, sipping coconut water on the Balinese coast, managing luxury villas while Palestinians are denied clean water and food back home.

Let us be clear: this is not a witch hunt against Israelis or Jews. It is about military accountability, not ethnicity. There is a vast difference between an Israeli civilian traveler and a former member of a military apparatus responsible for enforcing policies condemned by the United Nations, Amnesty International, and countless human rights watchdogs. When such individuals arrive in Indonesia and begin quietly embedding themselves in our economic and social fabric, we must ask ourselves what values we are upholding.

And the risk is not merely symbolic. Their presence, if proven, could spark widespread public backlash — not only in Bali but across the nation. Indonesians have rallied time and again in support of Palestinian liberation, from mass protests to fundraising drives. To many, allowing former IDF personnel to operate businesses here feels like a betrayal. It undermines the moral clarity of our international stance and disrespects the collective will of our people.

There is also the question of security. Indonesia has every right to be cautious about whom it allows within its borders—especially individuals implicated in genocide. Our immigration policy should not become a loophole for those seeking to evade scrutiny abroad or rebrand themselves as carefree digital nomads in paradise.

For now, the case remains under review, but the broader issue should not be dismissed. This moment offers an opportunity for Indonesia to reaffirm its values. If we are to be a nation that consistently stands against injustice abroad, we must ensure that we do not enable — even indirectly — the profiteering of those tied to that injustice.

Let Bali remain a sanctuary of peace, culture, and inclusivity — not a playground for those who once participated in a brutal and ongoing occupation.

Indonesia, with its rich history of anti-colonial resistance and deep empathy for the Palestinian cause, deserves better. So do the Palestinians.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.