Erdogan steps up diplomatic campaign to isolate Israel

The Israeli newspaper Maariv has reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing to intensify his political and diplomatic campaign against the Israeli occupation in the coming period. The campaign is said to be based on both regional and international diplomatic efforts and supported by domestic public opinion.

The paper quoted Dr Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a researcher at the Moshe Dayan Centre at Tel Aviv University, as saying that Erdogan had informed both the Italian Prime Minister and the Libyan President—during their recent visits to Istanbul—of his intention to step up political pressure on Israel. Yanarocak added that the Turkish President makes no effort to conceal this agenda during his meetings.

He further noted that Erdogan continues to place the issue of Gaza at the forefront of all his international meetings and works to bring it back to the agenda of various summits and forums.

However, these efforts, so far, have not led to any major shift in the international position towards Israel.

