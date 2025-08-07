Hamas slams Israel’s ban of Jerusalem Mufti from Al- Aqsa

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas slammed on Wednesday the Israeli occupation authorities’ decision to expel Jerusalem grand Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, from Al-Aqsa Mosque as an arbitrary measure.

Hamas explained in a statement that the decision comes within the context of the Israeli occupation’s attempts to impose control over Al-Aqsa Mosque through ongoing restrictions and violations, as well as targeting the imams and preachers of Al-Aqsa Mosque with arrests and deportations.

It called on the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take urgent action against the Israeli occupation’s Judaisation measures and to provide protection for Islamic and Christian holy sites, most notably the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is being subjected to a frenzied Judaisation campaign by the Israeli occupation government and extremist Zionist settlers.

