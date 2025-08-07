Middle East Monitor
Netanyahu’s wife criticises Chief of Staff: I told my husband he shouldn’t be appointed

August 7, 2025 at 10:10 am

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and his wife Sara Netanyahu (L) at the Pentagon in Washington, United States on July 9, 2025. [Celal Güneş – Anadolu Agency]

Sara Netanyahu, wife of the Israeli Prime Minister, has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, saying: “I told my husband he should not be appointed.”

Israeli journalist Yaron Avraham reported on Channel 12 on Wednesday that Sara Netanyahu again voiced her disapproval of Eyal Zamir’s conduct as Chief of Staff.

Her recent remarks appear to confirm claims made around six months ago, suggesting that she was firmly opposed to Zamir’s appointment — and had directly expressed this opposition at the time.

This comes amid ongoing criticism from Netanyahu’s son, Yair, who recently attacked the Chief of Staff in a series of online posts, accusing him of plotting a military coup. 

According to media reports, Zamir reacted strongly to these accusations during a cabinet meeting held the night before, questioning the meaning behind such claims.

Speaking to a well-informed source, Sara Netanyahu said: “I knew Eyal Zamir wouldn’t be able to withstand media pressure, so I told my husband he shouldn’t be appointed.” She added: “It was Katz — the Minister of Defence — who insisted on appointing him, not my husband.”

READ: Netanyahu’s son accuses Israeli army chief of Gaza ‘mutiny’ as Ben-Gvir demands loyalty

