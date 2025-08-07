Report: Israel revealed West Bank annexation maps to US Speaker Mike Johnson

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed maps of the West Bank annexation plans to visiting US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday, Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

According to the paper, this came during a meeting held Monday in the Shiloh illegal settlement, northeast of Ramallah, in the central West Bank.

This is the first time Netanyahu has informed U.S. officials, including Johnson and his accompanying delegation, of Israel’s intention to take an “inevitable military decision in Gaza,” according to the newspaper.

Israel Hayom reported that during the meeting, Israeli officials presented maps and documents outlining their vision for imposing full Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, without revealing the details of the documents.

Israeli media reports and leaks have in recent days revealed Netanyahu’s intention to reoccupy the Gaza Strip; nearly 20 years after Tel Aviv’s unilateral withdrawal from the enclave.

Observers believe any move to annex the West Bank would effectively end the possibility of implementing the two-state solution, which is supported by the United Nations and forms the basis for any future political settlement.