Deaths from hunger rising in Gaza, says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening, with deaths caused by hunger and malnutrition increasing at a worrying rate. This comes amid the ongoing Israeli blockade and severe difficulties in delivering humanitarian aid.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director-general, said at a press conference on Thursday: “Malnutrition is widespread and hunger-related deaths are rising,” which he described as “a serious concern for the international community.”

“So far this year, 99 people have died from malnutrition, including 29 children under five. These reported numbers are likely underestimates,” Ghebreyesus added.

The organisation revealed that “In July, nearly 12,000 children under five years were identified as having acute malnutrition in Gaza, the highest monthly figure ever recorded,” putting them at high risk of death or long-term health problems.

WHO said that restrictions on the entry of food and medical supplies have worsened the health situation in Gaza, where the health system is collapsing due to severe shortages of medicines and medical equipment.

The World Health Organisation called for the immediate reopening of crossings and unhindered access for humanitarian aid, stressing that saving civilian lives in Gaza requires urgent international action.

