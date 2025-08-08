Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israel signs $35 billion gas export deal with Egypt

August 8, 2025 at 9:35 am

A view of the platform of the Leviathan natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea is pictured from the Israeli northern coastal beach of Nasholim, on August 29, 2022. [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]

A view of the platform of the Leviathan natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea is pictured from the Israeli northern coastal beach of Nasholim, on August 29, 2022. [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]

Israel has announced the signing of a major $35 billion agreement to export natural gas to Egypt, described as “the largest in Israel’s history,” according to Minister of Energy in the Israeli government, Eli Cohen.

NewMed Energy, a partner in the occupied Leviathan gas field, said the deal includes the sale of about 130 billion cubic metres of natural gas to Egypt until 2040, or until the total contracted amount is delivered.

In a post on social media on Thursday, Cohen said that signing the largest gas deal in history is an important development in terms of security, politics, and the economy.

He added that it strengthens Israel’s position as a leading regional energy power that neighbouring countries rely on and need. It is also great news for the economy, as billions of dollars will flow into the state treasury, new jobs will be created, and the economy will be supported.

Israel’s public broadcasting authority reported that “this deal comes in addition to the previous export agreement signed in 2019, which covered 60 billion cubic metres, meaning that the export volume to Egypt will triple.”

Israeli Security Cabinet approves plan to take control of Gaza City: Prime Minister’s Office

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending