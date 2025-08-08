Israeli opposition slams Cabinet’s move to occupy Gaza as ‘disaster’

Israeli opposition leaders on Friday condemned the government’s decision to occupy Gaza City, calling it a politically motivated disaster that endangers lives and undermines Israel’s security, Anadolu reports.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of capitulating to the extremist demands of far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

The criticism from Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party, comes after Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan by Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City.

“In complete contradiction to the opinion of the military and security ranks, without considering the erosion and exhaustion of the fighting forces, Ben Gvir and Smotrich dragged Netanyahu into a move that will take months,” said Lapid.

He added that this will “lead to the death of the hostages, the killing of many soldiers, cost tens of billions to the Israeli taxpayers, and lead to a political collapse.”

He warned that Israel will be “trapped in the field without a goal, without defining the picture of the day after, in a useless occupation that no one understands where it is leading.”

Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, warned that the Cabinet’s move goes against professional military advice.

“The decision made by the Cabinet, contrary to the professional stance of the chief of staff who warned of the many dangers such a move would bring, proves that life-and-death decisions are being made in opposition to security considerations and the war’s objectives,” he said.

“The Oct. 7 prime minister is once again sacrificing the security of Israeli citizens for the sake of his seat,” Lieberman added.

Yair Golan, the leader of the Democrats party, called the decision “a disaster for generations.”

“Its implication, a death sentence for the hostages and more bereaved families,” he warned.

“All of this is for reasons of political survival and messianic visions,” Golan said, emphasizing: “We must intensify the struggle. Toppling this government will save lives.”

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,200 people have been killed since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.