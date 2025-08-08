Middle East Monitor
Open letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Gaza starvation

August 8, 2025 at 7:28 pm

A delegation, led by Shaykh Ahmed Alnuaimi, convenor of Stop Gaza Starvation Campaign, and Dr Anas Altikriti (Secretary-General of the Interim Executive Committee of the Global Alliance for Palestine), Dr Daud Abdullah (author and director of Middle East Monitor) and Dr Abdullah Faliq (Managing Director of The Cordoba Foundation), met with H.E. Osman Koray Ertaş, Turkish Ambassador to the UK on Wednesday 6th August [Cordoba Foundation]

A delegation, led by Shaykh Ahmed Alnuaimi, convenor of Stop Gaza Starvation Campaign, met with H.E. Osman Koray Ertaş, Turkish Ambassador to the UK on Wednesday 6th August, to discuss the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with starvation used increasingly as a deliberate tactic of warfare by Israel. More than two million people are facing widespread starvation due to ongoing blockade amid increasing international silence and the absence of effective global action.

The delegation to the Turkish Embassy in London, included Dr Anas Altikriti (Secretary-General of the Interim Executive Committee of the Global Alliance for Palestine), Dr Daud Abdullah (author and director of Middle East Monitor) and Dr Abdullah Faliq (Managing Director of The Cordoba Foundation), handed an open letter to the ambassador as a representative of His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The letter, signed by over 35000 people across 30 countries, is also endorsed by 100 prominent public figures, including Dr Moncef Marzouki (former President of Tunisia), Dr Mohammad Halaiqa (former Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan) and Dr Mustafa Barghouti (Secretary-General of the Palestine National Initiative).

The letter calls upon President Erdogan to assume a leading role – especially as Turkiye currently chairs the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation – by launching a coordinated global effort under the title, “Axis of Dignity, with the aim of breaking the blockade and ending the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

READ: Gaza death toll from Israeli war exceeds 61,200, including 197 from starvation

