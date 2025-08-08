Syria’s justice ministry investigates judges for “legal violations” in Suwayda

On Thursday, the Syrian Ministry of Justice took decisive action by referring several judges for investigation over alleged legal violations in the Suwayda Governorate in southern Syria, as reported by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

According to the agency, these judges had allegedly formed a committee in the governorate which bypassed official state authority.

“Social media has circulated reports regarding the establishment of local committees in Suwayda, notably led by the so-called Supreme Legal Committee,” a source within the justice ministry stated.

This committee, composed of several judges, has been accused of issuing various decisions independent of state oversight.

The ministry’s source elaborated that these judges have “engaged in actions that violate their mandated duties as outlined in the Judicial Authority Law, specifically Articles 78 and subsequent provisions.

These regulations prohibit judges from holding multiple professional roles or engaging in any political expression or activity.

“The activities of these judges are purely political in nature, conflicting with the national interest and fostering division and disunity. Therefore, they have been referred to the Inspection Department for a thorough investigation into these allegations, with appropriate measures to follow,” the source added.

This official action occurs amid reports circulating on social media regarding widespread protests in the Suwayda Governorate, where citizens are reportedly demanding improved living conditions and political reform.