UN calls for halting escalation in Gaza war

The United Nations said on Thursday it opposes expanding the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said in New York: “We stand firmly against any escalation of the conflict. It’s already been extremely ruinous.”

He noted that the fighting has already claimed “more than 60,000 people” over nearly two years of war.

Haq warned of “the prospect of huge levels of humanitarian suffering, including potential starvations that could worsen if the conflict gets worse.”

His remarks came as Israel’s security cabinet convened later that day to discuss further steps in the Gaza war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his support for the full occupation of Gaza, despite opposition from military leaders, amid concerns that intensifying the fighting could endanger the remaining hostages held by Hamas.