Canada condemns Israel’s plan to expand military operations in Gaza

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday that Canada condemns Israel’s decision to escalate the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

“This escalation will do nothing to end the humanitarian horror in Gaza or the deepening suffering of both the Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians. Nor will it advance long-term peace and security for the Israeli people,” Carney said in a statement.

His remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that his military would occupy Gaza City.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Carney urged Hamas to “immediately” release all hostages taken during an Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

“Hamas must disarm; and we must see a massive and sustained surge in humanitarian aid, at the necessary scale,” he added.

Canada continues to work with its international partners on the path to a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel, he said.

“We reiterate that Hamas must play no role in the future governance of a demilitarized Palestinian state. Canada will continue to support the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to reform and to strong, democratic governance,” he added.

Canada urges all parties to negotiate in “good faith toward a just, meaningful, and lasting peace” that respects the dignity, security and aspirations of all Palestinians and Israelis, said Carney.

Israel has faced mounting outrage for its genocide in Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 victims since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and led to deaths by hunger and starvation.

