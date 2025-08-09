Israeli security chiefs opposed Gaza reoccupation plan over hostage safety concerns: report

Israel’s security chiefs warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that occupying Gaza City would endanger hostages and soldiers, but the plan was approved after a heated 10-hour Cabinet meeting, Israeli media said Saturday, Anadolu reports.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily, citing unnamed political sources, reported that the heads of the military, National Security Council, and Mossad “voiced their objections” during a session from Thursday evening to early Friday. They cautioned the move would “greatly endanger” Israeli captives in Gaza and harm prospects for a deal with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Despite the warnings, the Cabinet voted to proceed. The meeting saw “sharp exchanges” between Netanyahu and senior officials, including Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, and Mossad Director David Barnea, who argued for “safer, more suitable alternatives.” Hanegbi told the meeting that a “ceasefire could enable the release of about 10 hostages.”

On Friday, the government approved a two-stage plan: first, force Gaza City’s roughly 1 million residents to move south, surround the city, and conduct raids; second, target central Gaza’s refugee camps, many of which are already heavily damaged.

The UN says 87% of Gaza is already under “Israeli control” or evacuation orders and warns further expansion would have “catastrophic consequences.”

Israel’s war on Gaza, now in the second year of genocide in Gaza, has killed more than 61,300 Palestinians since October 2023. The offensive has devastated the enclave and pushed it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.