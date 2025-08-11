Middle East Monitor
Death toll of Palestinian journalists rises to 238 as another reporter dies after Israeli strike on Gaza

August 11, 2025 at 1:29 pm

Relatives and colleagues of the Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, photojournalists Ibrahim Dahir and Moumin Alaywa, and assistant photojournalist Mohammed Noufal, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a journalists' tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza city center attend the funeral ceremony on August 11, 2025 in Gaza City, Gaza. [Yousef Al Zanoon - Anadolu Agency]

Relatives and colleagues of the Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, photojournalists Ibrahim Dahir and Moumin Alaywa, and assistant photojournalist Mohammed Noufal, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a journalists’ tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza city center attend the funeral ceremony on August 11, 2025 in Gaza City, Gaza. [Yousef Al Zanoon – Anadolu Agency]

Another Palestinian journalist on Monday succumbed to his injuries sustained in an Israeli strike that killed five Al Jazeera correspondents in Gaza City, taking the death toll of journalists to 238, local authorities said, Anadolu reports.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, Mohammed Al-Khalidi, a Palestinian journalist working for the Sahat news outlet, died of his injuries sustained in last night’s Israeli strike.

The death of Khalidi brought the number of journalists killed in Gaza City on Sunday to six and the overall death toll of Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip to 238, the media office said in a statement.

The Israeli army targeted a journalists’ tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City on late Sunday, killing five journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, according to the media office.

READ: Al-Jazeera calls killing of its journalists a desperate effort to silence voices before Gaza’s invasion

The Gaza government condemned “Israel’s systematic assassination of Palestinian reporters in Gaza” and called on human rights and media institutions to “condemn these systematic crimes against Gaza journalists.”

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,400 people since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Israel kills Al Jazeera news team near Shifa Hospital in Gaza

