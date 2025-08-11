Israel killed journalists to commit ‘major massacre without sound, image’ in Gaza: Hospital director

Israel has killed Al Jazeera journalists to prevent coverage of a major massacre that it intends to carry out, the director of Al-Shifa Hospital said on Monday.

“The (Israeli) occupation is preparing for a major massacre in Gaza, but this time without sound or image,” Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya told Anadolu.

“It wants to kill and displace the largest number of Palestinians in Gaza City, but this time in the absence of the voice of Anas, Mohamed, Al Jazeera, and all satellite channels,” he said.

The Israeli army targeted a journalists’ tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City on late Sunday, killing five journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, according to the media office.

