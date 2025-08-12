Global leaders group Elders urges decisive measures against ‘unfolding genocide’ in Gaza

The Elders group of global leaders Tuesday called on states to take decisive measures against an “unfolding genocide” and “famine” in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

“What we saw and heard underlines our personal conviction that there is not only an unfolding, human-caused famine in Gaza. There is an unfolding genocide,” Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand and UNDP administrator, said in a statement after visiting Egypt and Rafah border crossing on Aug. 9-12.

The group, founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007, describes itself as a team of “global leaders working for peace, justice, human rights and a sustainable planet.”

The delegation, according to the statement, “saw evidence of food and medical aid denied entry and heard witness accounts of the killing of Palestinian civilians, including children, while trying to access aid inside Gaza.”

It urged Israel to open all border crossings into Gaza, including at Rafah, immediately.

The group also called for recognition of the state of Palestine by “at least 20 more states by September, including G7 members, EU member states and others,” but added it “will not halt the unfolding genocide and famine in Gaza.”

“Transfers of arms and weapons components to Israel must be suspended immediately,” the statement said, urging for targeted sanctions on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and all his cabinet members.

The delegation urged states to suspend existing and future trade arrangement with Israel.

“The uncomfortable truth is that many states are prioritising their own economic and security interests, even as the world is reeling from the images of Gazan children starving to death,” the Elders stressed.

“Governments that are not using all the tools at their disposal to halt the unfolding genocide in Gaza are increasingly complicit,” said Robinson.

“Many new mothers are unable to feed themselves or their newborn babies adequately, and the health system is collapsing. All of this threatens the very survival of an entire generation,” Clark said.

