Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Rights group denounces Israel’s ‘deliberate’ killing of 6 journalists in Gaza

August 12, 2025 at 1:12 pm

Photojournalists and reporters working in Gaza continue their works at the scene area after an Israeli airstrike on a journalists' tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on August 11, 2025. [Mahmoud İssa - Anadolu Agency]

Photojournalists and reporters working in Gaza continue their works at the scene area after an Israeli airstrike on a journalists’ tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on August 11, 2025. [Mahmoud İssa – Anadolu Agency]

Amnesty International condemned Israel’s “deliberate” killing of six journalists in the Gaza Strip on Monday, saying they were Gaza’s eyes and voices, Anadolu reported.

“Amnesty strongly condemns Israel’s deliberate killing of journalists in an air strike on a media tent in occupied Gaza City,” the human rights group said in a post on X.

The Israeli army targeted a journalists’ tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City late Sunday, killing six journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

The group said Anas al-Sharif and his colleagues remained “the eyes and voices of Gaza,” and despite being starved and exhausted, they bravely reported from the frontlines, despite death threats and immense grief.

“No conflict in modern history has seen a higher number of journalists killed than Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” it noted.

Calling for an independent and impartial investigation into the killings of Palestinian journalists, with justice and full reparation for their families, Amnesty International said states must urgently act “to bring an end to Israel’s genocide now.”

“Anas al-Sharif, Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa, Mohammed al-Khalidi, Mohammed Noufal, and Mohammed Qreiqeh should still be alive,” the group added on X.

According to figures, at least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,400 victims since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending