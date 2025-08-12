Rights group denounces Israel’s ‘deliberate’ killing of 6 journalists in Gaza

Monday

Amnesty International condemned Israel’s “deliberate” killing of six journalists in the Gaza Strip on, saying they were Gaza’s eyes and voices, Anadolu reported.

“Amnesty strongly condemns Israel’s deliberate killing of journalists in an air strike on a media tent in occupied Gaza City,” the human rights group said in a post on X.

The Israeli army targeted a journalists’ tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City late Sunday, killing six journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

The group said Anas al-Sharif and his colleagues remained “the eyes and voices of Gaza,” and despite being starved and exhausted, they bravely reported from the frontlines, despite death threats and immense grief.

“No conflict in modern history has seen a higher number of journalists killed than Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” it noted.