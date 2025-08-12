Saudi shipping company denies transporting weapons to Israel

The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has categorically denied reports claiming it was involved in transporting weapons to Israel.

In an official statement issued on Monday on its website, Bahri said, “These allegations are entirely false and without merit.”

The company stressed its full commitment to Saudi Arabia’s established policy on the Palestinian cause, as well as to all local and international laws and regulations governing maritime transport.

Bahri clarified that it “has never transported any goods or shipments to Israel and has never been involved in any such operations in any capacity.” It added that all its operations are “subject to rigorous oversight and clear review procedures to ensure full compliance with applicable regulations.”

The company also stated it was ready to take legal action against any claims that could harm its reputation or misrepresent its policies.

The denial came in response to Italian media reports that workers at the port of Genoa had blocked a Saudi vessel named Bahri Yanbu, allegedly carrying weapons from the United States bound for Israel — a claim Bahri firmly rejected.