Trump, Netanyahu agree on need to expand military action in Gaza

US President Donald Trump has agreed on the “need” for an additional Israeli military operation in Gaza, following a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by Israeli Channel 12 on Monday evening.

The report quoted an Israeli official familiar with the details of the discussion, saying, “Trump agreed in his conversation with Netanyahu on the need for an additional military operation in Gaza.”

The source added that Trump gave Netanyahu a wide margin to carry out military actions and expand the aggression on Gaza.

Channel 12 also quoted Trump as saying, “They [Hamas] are not going to release the hostages in the current situation. I think it will be very difficult to achieve that,” according to Israel National News.

The US president went on to say that Israel will decide whether to allow Hamas to remain in Gaza, adding that, in his opinion, Hamas cannot be allowed to stay in Gaza due to the horrors of the 7 October terrorist attack. He warned, “Remember 7 October 2023,” endorsing the Israeli narrative, which may effectively give a green light to Tel Aviv to continue its attacks in the Gaza Strip.