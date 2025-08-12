US Congressman of Syrian origin discusses Abraham Accords with Syrian president in Damascus

US Congressman Ibrahim Hamadeh has announced that he met Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Damascus, where they discussed several issues, including Syria’s possible accession to the Abraham Accords.

Hamadeh, who has Syrian roots, arrived in Damascus directly from Israel, marking the first such visit since 1974 when then US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger travelled directly between Tel Aviv and Damascus during ceasefire negotiations following the 1973 war.

He said the six-hour trip to Syria was a “historic step” as it was the first time in decades that a US official had travelled directly between Tel Aviv and Damascus.

Before heading to Syria, Hamadeh visited Israel and met with Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community there, to discuss recent events in Sweida, southern Syria.