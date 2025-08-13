Germany approves delivery of submarine to Israel, report says

The German government has approved the export of a new submarine to Israel, just days after announcing a partial halt to the country’s arms exports to the Jewish state, the Berlin-based taz newspaper reported Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

According to the umbrella organization of critical shareholders, the board of the manufacturing company Thyssenkrupp confirmed this planned export at its extraordinary general meeting on Friday.

“The export license was made public on August 8, but we don’t know exactly when it was granted,” said Luca Schiewe of the organization Facing Finance in response to taz’s inquiry. At the main shareholders’ meeting, Schiewe was asked about the submarine’s whereabouts.

Asked about it at the government press briefing in Berlin, an Economic Ministry spokesman would not comment on this specific case.

“So, I can’t really comment on individual cases here… in general, the federal government decides on the approval of arms exports on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the respective situation and careful examination of foreign and security policy considerations,” Daniel Greve told journalists.

The purchase contract for the submarine was signed back in 2012. In December 2023, the Federal Security Council, which decides on arms exports, gave the green light for delivery. However, the additional export license required from the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA) was still pending.

Facing Finance now quotes the company’s management as saying that delivery is on schedule and the export license has been obtained. The company itself initially declined to comment on taz’s media inquiry.

Early last week, the submarine, named “INS Drakon,” was apparently spotted during a sea trial off the Baltic Sea island of Rügen. The vessel is the sixth Dolphin-class submarine to be delivered to Israel.

The price was reportedly around €500 million (approximately $585.8 million), with Germany contributing €135 million to Israel’s purchase of the weapon.

The submarine deal has also been the focus of an Israeli judicial investigation, with a commission of inquiry looking into the deals with German arms manufacturer Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also forced to testify before the police in the wake of the “submarine affair.”

A comprehensive investigation by German public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk reported recently on likely conflicts of interest for Netanyahu’s immediate circle in connection with the arms deal with TKMS.

