Hamas urges Arab, Islamic countries to pressure US to stop Gaza genocide

August 13, 2025 at 12:46 pm

Thousands of protestors gather at Praca Roosevelt, Sao Paulo, demanding an immediate end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza and a full rupture of diplomatic relations in Brazil on June 15, 2025. [Ratib Al Safadi - Anadolu Agency]

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas has called on Arab and Islamic countries to pressure the United States occupation in order to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Quds Press reported.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hamas said the Israeli occupation continues to commit its brutal crimes against the defenceless Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip including indiscriminate and barbaric shelling which claims the lives of dozens of civilians, including children, every day.

“This is a blatant challenge to the international community and a clear insistence on pursuing a policy of genocide and systematic starvation,” said the statement.

Hamas said the Israeli occupation also persists in carrying out the crime of “engineered starvation and chaos” against more than two million people in Gaza, depriving them of their most basic human rights, foremost among them the right to food; by implementing a deadly aid distribution mechanism and preventing the United Nations and international humanitarian organisations from fulfilling their duty to deliver and distribute aid safely.

Hamas said the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continuing this absurd war with no goal other than serving his political and personal interests, without regard for the lives or fate of Israeli captives.

The movement highly appreciated the popular solidarity around the world and called for its continuation and escalation until the aggression stops and the war of extermination and starvation in the Gaza Strip ends.

READ: OIC condemns Israeli plan to seize full control of Gaza

