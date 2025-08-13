Gaza is now caught in a suffocating siege, and Israel’s military strategy, launched with the promise of eliminating Hamas, has not only failed in its stated goal, but has also triggered a humanitarian catastrophe that has shocked global conscience. Widespread famine, mass displacement, and deaths from malnutrition are only part of the fallout from this militarized approach, which has left Israel facing an unprecedented level of international isolation. Images of starving children and crumbling infrastructure across Gaza do not merely signal a failed campaign. They lay bare a profound ethical and diplomatic failure. Far from achieving its declared objectives, Israel’s policy has deepened human suffering and widened its global estrangement. Civilians have borne the brunt of this approach, and their ongoing ordeal has sparked growing outrage around the world. As Gaza nears total collapse, the scope of this crisis, from humanitarian devastation to diplomatic deadlock, has made the need for a serious policy rethink all the more urgent.

The failure of military strategy against Hamas

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which escalated in October 2023 and peaked by March 2025, was built around the aim of dismantling Hamas. Yet reports indicate that Hamas has retained much of its operational capacity, and in some areas, has even extended its influence. Despite relentless airstrikes and a costly ground offensive, Israel has failed to dismantle the group’s core infrastructure. Analysts estimate that over 70 per cent of Hamas’s military capabilities remain intact. Senior Israeli military officials have acknowledged that the strategy has hit a dead end. This failure stems not only from Hamas’s adaptability, but also from the absence of any viable plan to replace it within Gaza’s political landscape. By focusing exclusively on military tactics while ignoring political realities, Israel has only prolonged the conflict and deepened instability. Beyond the strategic setback, the human toll, mostly borne by civilians, has been devastating.

The full blockade imposed on Gaza in March 2025 brought what remained of its civil infrastructure to a breaking point. Around 1.9 million people, roughly 85 percent of Gaza’s population, have been displaced. A famine described by international organizations as “unprecedented” now threatens tens of thousands, especially children. Severe restrictions on the entry of food, medicine, and fuel have crippled healthcare systems and paralyzed the distribution of aid. UN staff involved in delivering humanitarian supplies have reportedly fainted from hunger. This crisis is a direct outcome of Israel’s blockade policies, which have not only deepened civilian suffering but also sparked global outrage. The catastrophe, which has made civilians its primary victims, has united international conscience against Israel and made the urgent need to end these policies clearer than ever.

The fallout has not remained confined to Gaza. Israel now finds itself more isolated than at any point in its recent history. In July 2025, more than 40 countries supported a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Israel’s actions, citing its obstruction of aid and violations of international law. Even long-standing allies, including key Western governments, have issued unusually sharp public criticism. Diplomatic pressure has intensified, with threats of sanctions and scaling back of economic cooperation becoming increasingly common. Israeli claims that Hamas was looting aid, used to justify strict entry limits, have lacked solid evidence and have only further damaged the country’s credibility. This isolation is not the product of a media campaign or diplomatic misunderstanding. It is the direct result of a humanitarian collapse and Israel’s inability to explain, let alone justify, its strategy.

Temporary ceasefires, such as the one declared in January 2025, have offered no lasting solution. Intended largely to deflect mounting international pressure, these brief halts in fighting failed to address the core humanitarian emergency. Famine continued to spread even during the lull in combat. When Israel announced the opening of humanitarian corridors and so-called “humanitarian pauses” in July 2025, these efforts proved too little and largely ineffective. Nearly 80 per cent of aid failed to reach its intended recipients, blocked by logistical breakdowns and ongoing military operations. Observers have described these moves as performative gestures lacking meaningful commitment. The failure of these measures underscores what has become painfully clear: there is no political will to resolve the underlying crisis. As long as Israel continues to rely on a military framework that has demonstrably failed, Gaza remains locked in a cycle of destruction that offers no path toward peace.

The necessity of diplomatic solutions

Israel’s military-first strategy, built on siege, airstrikes, and the rejection of diplomacy, has only driven the crisis deeper. Without a shift in direction, the violence and human suffering will continue. The collapse of ceasefire talks in July 2025, due to an inability to reach consensus, has exposed the profound political complexity of the conflict. But international pressure, combined with growing skepticism at home, has highlighted the urgent need for a different approach. Some proposals, such as lifting the blockade, allowing unrestricted humanitarian aid, and establishing a framework for long-term peace, have gained traction. Still, these ideas remain theoretical unless backed by real political change. As it stands, Israel not only risks falling short of its goals in Gaza but is also in danger of eroding what remains of its global standing. Displacing 85 percent of Gaza’s population has produced no strategic gains, only deeper humanitarian disaster and accelerating diplomatic fallout. The only way out of this deadlock is through diplomacy.

What began as a campaign to dismantle Hamas has morphed into a humanitarian calamity and a foreign policy debacle. The blockade has uprooted nearly two million people and left hundreds of thousands at risk of starvation or death by malnutrition. And yet, Hamas remains militarily viable, retaining more than 70 per cent of its capacity. Ceasefires have been performative, aid corridors dysfunctional, and more than 40 nations have condemned Israel’s conduct at the UN. The suffering of civilians and the failure to manage the crisis have not only damaged Israel’s image but have shredded what remained of its moral authority. If Israel continues down this path, it risks deeper global isolation and a collapse of its own ethical standing. The blockade must end. A commitment to lasting peace must begin. Without that, Israel remains trapped, not just in Gaza, but in a war that the world no longer accepts and that history may not forgive.

